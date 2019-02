It used to be that the restroom was a place for absorbing books like Uncle John’s Bathroom Reader . According to today’s Wall Street Journal, however, it’s become the new refuge for workaholics . (Online subscription required.)

Now, it’s not uncommon in some offices to find WSJ sections on the floors of bathroom stalls, but I’m not sure how I feel about CEOs taking conference calls from their showers. Will the next-generation organizations be led from the porcelain throne?