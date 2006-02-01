Even More 1999 Than I Thought

In a post Monday, I described the over-the-top Google party at the World Economic Forum in Davos, and noted that Google would post fourth-quarter earnings after the closing bell Tuesday. Well, post they did—an 82% increase in profits. Pretty nifty. Unfortunately, that was still well short of Wall Street forecasts, which is why the stock fell as much as 19% in after-hours trading. So the old 1999 dot-com rule of thumb apparently still applies: The lavishness of your party is in inverse proportion to the lushness of your financial performance. The difference this time around, of course, is that there is some actual financial performance. An 82% profit jump is nothing to sneeze at.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens