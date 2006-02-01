Blowing Up Boring

Medical and pharmaceutical sales recruiting. Not exactly my idea of a sexy industry bustling with personality. But I was impressed when I checked out the website of a friend of a friend who has a med & pharma sales recruiting firm, Tom Ruff Company. Sure, there were the typical site headers “About Us,” Clients,” “Contact Us,” — but then they threw in a section entitled “Cool.” In it, blurbs on random stuff their team thinks is cool and interesting (i.e. the new wine opener) — and then a litany of the recruiters’ favorite books, films and restuarants of choice at the moment. You find out that Tom’s are: David McCullough’s 1776, The Squid and the Whale, and Greenwich Village’s Spotted Pig, while Shari Lee prefers The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Family Stone, and Aimee’s Bistro in Redondo Beach, CA.