A Lesson in Contrasts

It’s been a rough few weeks for the boys in Mountain View. Even while criticism continues to pour in regarding Google’s controversial, ideologically-opposed actions in China (where the company is helping The Man) and at home (where it’s fighting The Man) things got worse. Wall Street weighed in Tuesday afternoon, slamming shares nearly 15% after the company announced its fourth-quarter earnings. Those offensive earnings? $372 million – nearly double last year’s $204 (though far short of analyst expectations).