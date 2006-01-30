Davos 2006: Partying Like It’s 1999

Hands down, the best event at Davos was the Google party on Friday night. Never mind the glittering guest list, which included the likes of Michael Douglas and Shimon Peres (who gave an off-the-record talk). Let’s talk about the wines that were served at the Kirschner Museum on Davos’s main drag. We started with Krug Champage, vintage 1990. Then moved on the Chateau Margaux 1989. Then Gruaud-Larose 1989. And then magnum bottles of Chateau Lynch-Bages—1955, if I read the label correctly, which at that point may have been a bit debatable. It all sure had a 1999 feel to it. Google, coincidentally, will be reporting 2005 results after the closing bell Tuesday. If the party in Davos is any indication, I expect the numbers to be pretty good.