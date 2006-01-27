The Sundance Set Considers the Net

We’re approaching the end of the Sundance Film Festival here in Park City, Utah. The filmmakers in attendance this morning for a panel discussion about delivering movies over the Internet seemed alternately energized and terrified by the prospect. They acknowledged the Internet’s potential as a marketplace for movies that may not receive traditional distribution (via DVDs or theaters or television), but worried about who would pony up the millions required to support their more ambitious projects.

The panel’s title (“Stay-at-Home Movies: The Home Theater Experience and the Future of Exhibition”) doesn’t really capture what it’s about. Maybe that’s a result of who is on the panel: Bill Alpert from Barron’s is moderating, and sitting on the small stage with him are Kara Swisher from the Wall Street Journal; Jennifer Feikin, who runs video initiatives at Google; Laura Michalchyshyn, who programs for the Sundance Channel; and Chris Doer, who is building some sort of Internet-based content store for Sony. They’re focused almost exclusively on the Internet as a distribution channel.

(An aside: Internet delivery doesn’t just mean downloading a movie to a PC. Technology already exists, and it’s getting better, to move video content from a PC to a television, or a handheld device like an iPod or Sony PlayStation Portable.)

Everyone’s jazzed about eliminating studio middlemen, and being able to deliver movies directly to an audience. Jennifer Feikin from Google says that “by hosting film content, we hope to let users find content that’s interesting to them, and help content owners find an audience.” Content owners who put their stuff up at Google’s video site can decide how much to charge – or give it away for free. Feikin says Google takes a percentage of each download – they’re just covering the costs of hosting the files – and the majority of revenue goes to content owners.

She doesn’t think revenue from Internet delivery will supplant today’s revenue streams – but that it’ll be incremental to things like box office and TV licensing deals. “We’re really at the very beginning of this,” she says.

Kara Swisher says that delivering content over IP (Internet Protocol) “is the way that everything is going to be distributed.” She, too, believes that Internet delivery will let indie filmmakers like those who flock here each January for Sundance do an end-run around established media powers. “Cable companies, telephone companies, networks, and Hollywood studios have been screwing talent and consumers for years now, in any way they can,” she says, lambasting big media companies (including newspapers) for their “top-down approach, telling you how you can see content.” Now, she says, creative types can “distribute your stuff for almost no money – and find audiences.”