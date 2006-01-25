Live From Davos: Is It Time to Stop Worrying About China?

China’s vice premier Zeng Peiyan told a plenary session at Davos Wednesday evening that his country’s development over the next five years will create opportunities for the rest of the world. Specifically, he said China will focus on production for its domestic market, and on developing domestic energy sources, especially coal, nuclear, and hydro. In other words, he sought to persuade his listeners that the fears of China becoming an export juggernaut, and of China sucking up a huge share of the world’s oil production are overblown. Does that make sense, or was he just telling us what we want to hear?