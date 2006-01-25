Finding Disney

Lasseter is considered a creative genius. He could restore Disney to the heights it reached in the early nineties: The Little Mermaid (1989), Beauty and the Beast (1991), Aladdin (1992), and The Lion King (1994). These films earned a total of $1.8 billion dollars at theaters worldwide (according to Box Office Mojo), and that doesn’t even factor in home video and merchandise sales. The world is watching, waiting to see how Disney will change under Lasseter, not to mention Disney CEO Bob Iger and Pixar’s Steve Jobs. Some say change is long overdue at the company, where creativity seems to be slumping.

Pixar should revitalize Disney, and with an animation renaissance like that of the early nineties, the merged business could be strengthened financially. There is also an opportunity to truly embrace new digital media, to be the first Hollywood studio to completely implement online distribution. If Disney doesn’t accept change, if it doesn’t halt its creative slide, the Disney reputation and perception worldwide will suffer.