Fast Company senior writer Charles Fishman ‘s new book The Wal-Mart Effect — which FC recently excerpted — could very well be the most important book about the most important company in the world.

Wal-Mart sells salmon fillets at $4.84 a pound nationwide at its Supercenter fish counters. How can it sell what was once a luxury item at $2 or $3 less than other grocers already low price? Would we purchase and grill up that salmon so happily if we could watch a video of how it was raised and handled before we bought it?

Do consumer product makers really close U.S. factories and open Chinese ones to reduce prices, because of demands from Wal-Mart — or is that a kind of economic urban legend?

What’s the typical workday like, not at a Wal-Mart store, but for the 10,000 people who work at Wal-Mart’s headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, a place surrounded by a wall of silence?

Wal-Mart isn’t just the largest store in America, or the largest store in the world, or the largest employer in the world. Wal-Mart is the largest company in the history of the world — and one of the most powerful. It is also one of the most secretive.

In the book, Fishman cracks open Wal-Mart in a way no journalist or insider ever has before, and answers a pair of related questions: What is Wal-Mart doing for America? What is Wal-Mart doing to America?