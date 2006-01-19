advertisement
Coming Soon to a Theater Near You–We Wish!

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Steve Jobs, the man who has sold some 18 million iPods and tripled his company’s stock price, reached the height of overexposure last year. So I wouldn’t be surprised if a biopic were in the works–perhaps produced by the big Apple head himself? In such an event, Jobs should take cues from the entries received by Mike Davidson, who held a Steve Jobs movie-poster contest last December. The rules: None, really. The prize: an iPod, of course. View the entries on Davidson’s blog. A winner has already been awarded. Based on some of the ingenious entries, do you agree? I personally would shell out to see the corporate intrigue plot promised in “Enemy of Bill Gates.” Or the lighthearted romp “Windows Crashers,” anyone?

