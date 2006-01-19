Coming Soon to a Theater Near You–We Wish!

Steve Jobs, the man who has sold some 18 million iPods and tripled his company’s stock price, reached the height of overexposure last year. So I wouldn’t be surprised if a biopic were in the works–perhaps produced by the big Apple head himself? In such an event, Jobs should take cues from the entries received by Mike Davidson, who held a Steve Jobs movie-poster contest last December. The rules: None, really. The prize: an iPod, of course. View the entries on Davidson’s blog. A winner has already been awarded. Based on some of the ingenious entries, do you agree? I personally would shell out to see the corporate intrigue plot promised in “Enemy of Bill Gates.” Or the lighthearted romp “Windows Crashers,” anyone?