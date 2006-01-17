Business Trave(b)logue

When we first started FC Now and, later, the best blogs features, I was curious why there weren’t more solid business blogs written by active business travelers — or sales people. Today’s New York Times begins to answer for the first group: It’s not that business travelers are short on experiences to share; it’s that they’re not long on time or energy to write! Nevertheless, Christopher Elliott domain name drops the following sites for your eyes:
- The Princess Diaries
- InFlightHQ
- Pat and Megan
- Jeni Dallas Day-to-Day
- Blogs@Flyertalk
- Road Warrior Tips
What are your favorite business travel blogs?