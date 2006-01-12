Cinematic Starbucks!

Not too long ago, Fast Company considered Starbucks’ foray into the music industry. So it’s only sensible that I’d learn about the company’s move into movies (WSJ subscription code required) so soon after our look at the future of the film industry.
Only time will tell while this brand extension makes sense, but I do have to question Starbucks’ first-movie advantage. “Akeelah and the Bee”? How many movies and musicals does one world need about the humble spelling bee? Between that and the forthcoming Disney project High School Musical, can I soon expect “The Secret Kindergarten,” “Study Hall of Mirrors,” and “Milk Ticket to Paradise”?