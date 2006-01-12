advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

How Brands Evolve, Visually

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Thanks to Robert Opie and the recently opened Museum of Brands, Packaging and Advertising in West London, corporations such as Kellogg’s, Marks & Spencer, and Cadbury can get a better sense of how their brand identities have developed over time. (Wall Street Journal subscription code required)

For the last 40-plus years, Opie has been buying more than 50 items a week in order to document the trends and developments in package design. Some shelf-evident brands have changed little over the years, while others have taken leaps and bounds — even if each subsequent change was nigh-unnoticeable.

How has your business’s brand changed over time? How has your corporate identity and packaging — in whatever sense — kept pace with that change?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life