How Brands Evolve, Visually

Thanks to Robert Opie and the recently opened Museum of Brands, Packaging and Advertising in West London, corporations such as Kellogg’s, Marks & Spencer, and Cadbury can get a better sense of how their brand identities have developed over time . (Wall Street Journal subscription code required)

For the last 40-plus years, Opie has been buying more than 50 items a week in order to document the trends and developments in package design. Some shelf-evident brands have changed little over the years, while others have taken leaps and bounds — even if each subsequent change was nigh-unnoticeable.

How has your business’s brand changed over time? How has your corporate identity and packaging — in whatever sense — kept pace with that change?