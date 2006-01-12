advertisement
Web Traffic

By Heath Row

Today’s Wall Street Journal holds up four online tools that daily commuters and business travelers can use to check up on traffic and road conditions while on the Web at work. (Subscription code required.)

Among the recommended resources:

Fast Company has examined on how mapping services like MapQuest gets you from here to there. What do you do when you need to check on traffic conditions?

