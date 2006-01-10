Doughnuts for Dollars

In a column yesterday in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution , Nancy Hauge comments on the role junk food can play in team development, project management, and a business’s success.

The rapidity with which an enterprise creates value is directly related to how well it stocks the company kitchen. The lower the nutritional value of the food choices, the greater the intellectual property produced.

While Hauge touches on the morale increases brought on by a well-stocked cupboard, there’s a larger point about productivity: When there are snacks to be had, people arrive at work later — and stay later. Food makes people linger longer because there’s less impetus to leave in search of sustenance.

What’s in your office kitchen?