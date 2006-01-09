If you like our January/February cover story on Shanghai Tang’s attempt to create the world’s next great luxury brand in China (still behind a subscriber wall until Jan. 17), listen to Marketplace on American Public Media, today through Jan. 20. Host Kai Ryssdal will broadcast live from China, exploring this brave new economic world. Among other things, he’ll look at the extraordinary pace of Chinese business; the young Chinese “me generation”; e-commerce; and start-ups by “sea turtles”–people who live abroad for a while and then return to China.