The Odd Couple: Robin Williams and Google’s Larry Page

Robin Williams couldn’t have asked for a better straight man, during the closing keynote of the Consumer Electronics Show today, than Google co-founder Larry Page, or, as Williams called him, “Mensa boy.”

Williams poked gentle fun at Page, even as he helped him handle a long series of questions from the audience. (Many of which focused on future Google products, like a cheap PC, and many of which Page dodged.)

Let me start at the very beginning, though. Page took the stage riding on the back bumper of a robotic SUV that had competed in last year’s Darpa Grand Challenge, a race across the desert. (For liability reasons, the robotic SUV that crossed the stage at the Las Vegas Hilton needed a driver, a member of the Stanford University team that designed it.) Page was wearing jeans, hiking sneakers, a white t-shirt, and a white Google lab coat.

The first part of the presentation rambled, and it felt like a college course that had been taken over, in the professor’s absence, by the teaching assistant. Page wondered about why it is that cell phones, cameras, and handheld computers can’t communicate with one another, and why they all have different power adapters. He griped about why it was such a pain to download and install software.

Then he unveiled Google Pack (http://pack.google.com), a free bundle of software (including Google Desktop, Acrobat Reader, Norton AntiVirus, Mozilla Firefox, and several other goodies) that is easy to install in one fell swoop.

But things really got rolling when he unveiled the Google Video Store. I’ve posted here before about Google’s plans to compete with Apple’s iTunes Music Store, but this was the official announcement.