Googly Eyes

Looks like Google is getting serious about video. The Wall Street Journal reports that the company will announce a major upgrade to Google Video that will allow users to pay for video downloads, including episodes of television shows. Sound familiar? With Google taking on Apple’s iTunes video offerings in this way, 2006 could be the year viewers truly gain control over television. We’ll know better tomorrow, when Google co-founder Larry Page delivers a keynote speech at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Google isn’t just gunning for Apple, though. It will apparently also announce Google Pack, a software bundle that will continue Google’s assault on Microsoft’s software business. And with rumors about a Google PC and speculation that the company may acquire Monster, it seems Google is trying to do everything and touching on every facet of modern communications.

So will Google take down the Microsoft behemoth? Or Apple?