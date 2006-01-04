Home Is Where the Focus Group Is

It’s nothing new to come up with aggregate fictional personas and characters to represent the different kinds of customers and clients a company might work with. Knowing more about who you’re trying to do business with can only help you — and them. What’s interesting is when companies take that a step further. Working with the marketing agency Organic, Chrysler has done just that.

Organic and Chrysler have developed a series of persona rooms — physical living spaces “inhabited” by the company’s target customers. (Online subscription required.) Gathering demographic and psychographic data, a profile of the potential customer is created. That’s common practice. What’s uncommon is that they then outfit an apartment of sorts with the furniture, personal effects, and accoutrements of those characters.

Think of them as furnished apartments for people who don’t exist — except in the aggregate. Where do your customers, clients, and partners live? What would you find on their coffee tables and kitchen counters?