Lunch, Working

By Heath Row1 minute Read

A new government initiative in Spain has cut short the traditional Spanish lunch break, which can last up to three hours — at least for government employees. Because of urban growth and parallel increases in traffic and commute times and distance, the midday siesta extended the workday well into the nighttime hours. The government hopes that the private sector will soon follow suit.

Do you take a lunch break? How long? How do you use the time?

