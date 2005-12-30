advertisement
First Mover Resorts

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal published an interesting article about company-owned resorts and how organizations such as Kohler, Cuisinart, and Viking are using them as marketing tools — and auxiliary spin-off businesses. See the article here. (Online subscription required.)

It’s an interesting idea: Vacation property as showcase for a business’s products and services. Certainly, not every company has a natural hospitality sideline opportunity, but how else might this be pursued? The concept reminds me of Chip Conley‘s Joie de Vivre properties, which are inspired by magazines.

