Today, David Pogue of the New York Times wrote about his top ten gadgets of the year (free registration required). There are a few obvious choices, such as television a la carte, but his selections are mostly overlooked advances. They are largely design elements that improve the usability and customer experience of the hi-tech toys you use every day.

Here at Fast Company, we have a slideshow of some of the great gadgets that have appeared in our magazine this year, and another slideshow of what we consider the cool tech to get as presents (you have to spend all those gift cards on something).

What tech innovation wowed you in 2005? What is the gadget of the year?