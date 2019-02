John Diebold, a long-time promoter and supporter of computers, died Monday . His 1952 book Automation presaged many modern-day developments in productivity tools, and his firm developed one of the first banking networks in 1961.

Notable quote from the obituary: “Many of his most ambitious proposals seems to lead nowhere, but they often planted ideas that came to fruition years or even decades later.” A man before his time, gone before his time. Rest in peace, Mr. Diebold.