The last self-help book you’ll ever need

We’ve had a good year. You trashed me when I said NBC’s version of The Office was superior to the original, an assertion of mine that’s proven to be true. You rallied with me when “Jack” radio took off. So it’s my turn to give back.

Do yourself a favor and buy Mr. Irresponsible’s Bad Advice: How to Rip the Lid Off Your Id and Live Happily Ever After. It will be the last self-help book you’ll ever buy. Mr. Irresponsible, for the unitiated, is the pen name of the world’s most widely read personal advice columnist. His column was once in more than 1,100 newspapers until his syndicate mysteriously suspended him. Thankfully, he’s back in book form.

Now, I do admit that if you’re not familiar with Mr. Irresponsible, his brand of advice can be considered unorthodox, but if you’re willing to open your mind to it, your life will never be the same.

For example, consider his advice to this reader who wrote, “I’ve been at my job for 11 years and have seen three new people hired under me, all of whom have since been promoted over me. I’m starting to think I may never get the respect I deserve at this job. Can you help?” Mr. I’s advice? “Be a racehorse.” What he means is that you should be “Be flighty, demanding, unpredictable.” He asks, rhetorically, “Do you think a racehorse loses the esteem of its colleagues, or its chances for professional advancement, when its trainer declines to race it on a muddy track? No, it simply heads back to the stall and grabs some more feed.” When you have to work, do it with flair and speed, because ultimately, “advancement depends on looking good.”

What’s wonderful about Mr. I, as I call him, is that he’s got advice for every situation, whether it’s in the office or in affairs of the heart. So be smart for a change: Return that lame book your brother-in-law gave you and get yourself Mr. Irresponsible. And please remember to thank me. Mr. I is in the vanguard of a campaign to restore manners to our hopeless species.