Sauerkraut’s Sweet Spot

Sauerkraut–it’s not just for Christmas Eve dinner anymore. Love it or hate it, cabbage is getting plenty of press for its potential to fight illness ranging from cancer to bird flu. It all began a few months ago when South Korean scientists noticed that feeding the spicy cabbage dish kimchee to roughly a dozen chickens infected with bird flu caused most of them to recover . Restaurants selling kimchee ran out quickly and the idea that cabbage cures started to spread.

Great Lakes Kraut, the world’s largest sauerkraut maker, just reported a noticeable jump in sales during this quarter compared to last year. Normally their sales rise by only a few percentage points.

“It’s a promotion I wish I could have dreamed up,” Great Lakes Kraut co-owner Ryan Downs told the Toledo Blade.

Remember the 2002 duct tape free-for-all? It’s like that, only tastier.