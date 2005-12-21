The 10-minute solution to a customer-service nightmare

Linda’s story about being rebuffed at the chocolate shop, reminds of a policy I discovered while writing about Commerce Bank, which practices customer service as if it were a retailer. Its ten-minute rule addresses the exact scenario that Linda described – a customer arriving moments after the doors close for business. At Commerce, the branches officially close on the hour, but the managers will open the door for customers who arrive within the next ten minutes. They don’t advertise this, so customers are bowled over when someone lets them in after hours. They feel as though the bank is making an exception for them. It’s a classic wow moment that fosters loyalty if not outright evangelism. Why ten minutes? The bank figures that’s a reasonable amount of leeway.
