Mark Cuban: He’s everywhere

But in the movie business, he’s attracting a very different (and more positive) kind of attention: he’s one of the few people willing to experiment with new ways of releasing and distributing films. (I had the chance to talk with him in person twice earlier this year, and wrote about his vision for the future of cinema in the December issue of Fast Company.)

This month, his idea about “Collapsing the Distribution Window” was also cited by the New York Times Sunday Magazine as one of the year’s most notable ideas…

The Times also wrote a more critical piece focusing on Cuban’s plans for rolling out digital projectors at his chain of Landmark Theatres, titled, “Is Mark Cuban Missing the Big Picture?” (The author’s criticisms were mostly off-base, in my opinion.)

So Cuban fired back with an entry on his own blog, asking, “NY Times Sunday Business or Bloggers. Who Has Higher Standards?” (He also posted the transcript of his e-mail interview with columnist Randall Stross.)

Since the Fast Company feature about Cuban and his business partner Todd Wagner is still behind the subscriber wall, I wanted to post two things from my reporting: one a transcript of my first interview with Cuban, and the other an audio recording from the second. (The latter includes most of our conversation, except for five or so minutes after the recorder was shut off.) Conversation #1 took place in July, and the second happened in October.