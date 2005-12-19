Happy Study Triggers Laughs, Puns!

Happy Monday! According to a recent study by the American Psychological Association, success is linked to happiness. Meanwhile, happiness may not be linked to success.

While you absorb that, here’s a report on the study from the London Times (“happy” pun in title). Buried several paragraphs into the piece is the dark truth:

“[T]he study also found that happiness could sometimes be a handicap. For example, cheerful people could be worse at problem solving… they could also be worse at critical thinking and error checking.

“Another potential drawback of consistent happiness was the danger that happy people could slip into hedonism or inappropriate risk taking.”

One might conclude it sucks to be happy. Or that happy people suck. Further inquiries should be directed to an APA-licensed therapist.