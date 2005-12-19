Through a Camera, Darkly

Today’s New York Times article (free registration required) about teens selling sexual Web-cam pictures and footage of themselves alarmed me. While it is a common joke that the Internet exists to trade pornography, teens involving themselves in this is not something to laugh at.

There is a dark side to every technology and the Internet’s freedom of communication is also its draw-back. With the direct communication of Instant Messaging, parental safeguards to prevent access to questionable Websites are not effective. And can any safety measures be effective when the teens are inviting the sexual predators?