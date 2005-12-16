Nerves of Tin

The sports section in today’s New York Times included a fascinating article about sports franchise leaders who can’t stomach game day. The GM of the Giants paces in an underground tunnel. Others flee the press box for other hidden locations out of the line of sight — and fire. Even Billy Beane couldn’t stand watching his team’s games.
What does that say about leadership? When things get tough, don’t you want your executives and team leaders — your owners — to keep their skins in the game with you? Or is it a matter of perceived stakes… and just what is at stake?
Mavs owner Mark Cuban roots from the sidelines — not an undisclosed location. (Access code required.) What kind of leader would you rather have?