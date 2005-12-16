Nerves of Tin

The sports section in today’s New York Times included a fascinating article about sports franchise leaders who can’t stomach game day . The GM of the Giants paces in an underground tunnel. Others flee the press box for other hidden locations out of the line of sight — and fire. Even Billy Beane couldn’t stand watching his team’s games.

What does that say about leadership? When things get tough, don’t you want your executives and team leaders — your owners — to keep their skins in the game with you? Or is it a matter of perceived stakes… and just what is at stake?

Mavs owner Mark Cuban roots from the sidelines — not an undisclosed location. What kind of leader would you rather have?