Keep Your Friends Close…

The two giants, along with Sun Microsystems, will support a $7.5 million Internet-research effort called the Reliable, Adaptive and Distributive Systems Lab (RAD Lab) at the University of California, Berkeley, the Associated Press reported. The lab, which will be staffed by UC Berkeley’s computer science faculty members and graduate students, plans to develop Web-based software services that can be widely distributed.

The three companies will contribute funding equally. Microsoft and Google, often at odds with each other, played down the thought that this may be the start of a something more. “We are not going into this with the idea that we are going to be collaborating with Google or that they will be collaborating with us,” a Microsoft researcher told the AP.

