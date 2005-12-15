Seth Godin, 23 Squidoo!

If you haven’t checked out Seth Godin ‘s latest venture, Squidoo , I strongly encourage you to do so. It’s in public beta and I’ve been playing around with it over the last week since the beta went up and been having a lot of fun with it. This is a very slick Web 2.0 application.

The idea behind Squidoo is wrapped up in a lot of what Seth’s written about here, here, and here, among other places. It’s a great way to share what you know and help others find high-quality information online. The benefits will accrue to your website, to your blog, and to your reputation. And eventually to your wallet(if you want). All you have to do is bring your A-game and share what you know best. Are you ready to create a lens into your expertise?