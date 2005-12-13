Fast Countries?

Not long ago, we published a package on fast cities , 15 up-and-coming hubs for creative workers. We also took a look at urban areas outside of the United States to see who’s competing for American talent.

Today’s New York Times adds one not included in that list. But it’s not a city. It’s a country. That country? Estonia. Anchor companies such as Skype and Playtech are testing the limits of Estonia’s traditional business community and legal structure — and attracting a new generation of global business and technology leaders.

It’s an interesting article — part Skype profile and part feature on the broader business environment in which it operates — and one that begs the question: What other countries might be the new slumbering giants? Estonia wasn’t on my radar a year or two ago.