China Takes IT Export Lead

Here’s yet another sign of China’s exploding economic might: China now exports more information technology goods than the United States.

Last year, the Chinese exported more than $180 billion in information and communication technology goods, such as laptops, mobile phones, and digital cameras, while the second largest exporter, the United States, exported $149 billion, according to a new report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Just three years ago, China trailed the United States, the European Union, and Japan.

Some countries can still take heart in the fact that China still runs deficits in smaller technologies, such as integrated circuits and other electronic components. But the United States isn’t necessarily one of them; China’s largest importer last year was Japan, followed by Taiwan, South Korea, and Malaysia.