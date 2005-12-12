The Control Boom

If necessity is the mother of invention, we clearly need quite a bit. The U.S. Patent Office this year has been flooded with applications. Inventors and marketers keep churning out great — and some not so great — new gadgets and ideas. Every year, these new entries in every category intrigue, delight, and take a healthy chunk out of our pocketbooks. Plenty has been written about best practices in the innovation process. But what is it that draws consumers to the Next New Thing?

Iconoculture looked at the innovations of 2005 and explored what really drives consumers to look for and celebrate new products. We thought it might be simply the appreciation for good old American ingenuity, or the endless quest for cool or status, or just plain fun. We found something else: the need for control.

The “media anywhere and everywhere” movement got a huge boost with the video iPod, meaning we don’t have to spend even a nanosecond disconnected from favorite music videos and mini-TV shows. Reading the writing on the iPod, NBC/Direct TV and CBS/Comcast each made fast friendships and headlines by announcing entirely new delivery channels and monetizing their assets in an entire new business model. Consumers could stay home and watch TV for free, but the lure of “where and when I want it” has them coughing up $1.99 to watch their faves on a 3″ screen. Forgot to set your Tivo for The O.C.? Yahoo and TiVo announced Internet-enabled programming. Add in torqued-up parental controls, and viewing is never going to be the same.

Self-scanning checkouts have been getting shoppers in and out of stores in short order. The Container Store in Manhattan takes it one step further with its GoShop! service. Register your credit card, take a scanner through the store to zap your choices, sign out, and the selections are delivered to your home. No pushing a cart, no hauling stuff home, no hassles.

In transportation, gas prices have been the headline grabber. 50-plus MPG hybrids that are affordable and stylish (geek factor begone!) are no longer the stuff of green dreams. But experimentation in personal mobility is going to give commuters even more choice. Toyota’s i-Swing and i-Unit single-person vehicles represent advances in stability, agility, safety, and small footprint that show off the new thinking and technologies likely to impact the future of transportation.

On the other end of the spectrum is on-demand jet travel. No more torturously long security lines, crowded terminals, and interminably long delays. Budget conscious but demanding corporations and high-flying execs are measuring lost time against productivity and taking matters into their own hands. Upstarts like DayJet, POGO, and Linear Air are answering the demand to get us where we want, when we want to be there.