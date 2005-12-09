Chairmen of the Fret Board

A deal Warren Buffet, George Soros, and Peter Lynch have signed off on together? It’s true. But as you might expect from such financial luminaries, there are a few strings attached — six to be exact.

Earlier this year, Minyanville, a self-styled “fiscal literacy” group, sent a solo Fender Stratocaster across the country on a two-month tour of the financial world’s most influential head offices — from Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway, to Fleckenstein Capital, Natexis Bleichroeder, and Omega Advisors, to name a few. Along the way, the guitar — nicknamed “Hendrix” — was signed by such heavy hitters as Bill Gross, Jim Rogers, Paul Tudor Jones and Leon Cooperman, along with Buffet, Soros and Lynch.

It’s now being offered up to the highest bidder on the group’s website. Proceeds will go to the Ruby Peck Foundation, the non-profit organization behind Free Arts NYC, Jacob’s Cure, Little Kids Rock, and other children’s educational programs.

The bidding closes Dec. 16.