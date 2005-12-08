www.CompanyNameHere.eu

The European Union began taking applications for Web sites with the new domain name, “.eu,” on Thursday. More than 110,000 companies and government agencies applied on the first day, according to EURid , the non-profit group handling registrations.

But some companies shouldn’t start designing their .eu sites just yet. Right now, only those that already hold the trademarks for their requested names can apply, in addition to government-affiliated groups. Other firms that have headquarters or branches in the European Union, in addition to E.U. residents, can sign up starting April 7.

Some obvious sites will likely be taken by then. Sex.eu has received the most requests, with 227, followed by hotel.eu, travel.eu, jobs.eu, and hotels.eu. EURid will award the names on a first-come, first-serve basis.

There has been no word on whether blog.fastcompany.eu has been requested.