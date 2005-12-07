Indian Innovation

Bill Gates is in India this week, talking to a variety of government officials, business leaders, and technological allies. He announced that Microsoft was going to invest $1.7 billion in India over the next four years, increasing its workforce in India by 3000 to a total of 7000.

A survey in our latest issue (still behind the subscriber wall) has our online readers saying that the Unites States lost its edge in innovation. Who do they believe is surpassing us? China and India both, with China less than 2% ahead of India. It seems Gates agrees with those of you who were polled.

Why is India becoming a leader in technological innovation?