To the Letter

When the World Summit on the Information Society ended, just a few weeks ago, the Internet was still governed by ICANN, an American agency. Yes, the Internet Governance Forum was announced during the summit, but that international group will focus on discussing cyber-security, not act as a governing body. The U.S. maintained control over the Web. One of the reasons the status quo remained in place may have been a letter Condoleezza Rice wrote to Jack Straw, UK Foreign Minister and President of the European Union. The letter focused on the EU’s suggestion that an independent entity be formed by the UN to govern the Internet. And now this letter can be read by everyone. It is an interesting glimpse into political dealings that many will find fascinating.