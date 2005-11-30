Fuzzy Connection

Can Sponge Bob ring tones be far off? A British company this week unveiled Teddyfone , a mobile phone for four-year-olds. No keypad or screen, the bear-shaped headset has four speed-dial buttons, plus two emergency buttons and a tracking device (what? no paws button?).

Asked about radiation worries, Teddyfone’s managing director Paul Liesching told the Guardian: “Parenting is all about making decisions.” Like, no whenever minutes till you finish your vegetables.

The company already has 4,500 orders.