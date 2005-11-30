advertisement
Betting on the Blackout

By Heath Row1 minute Read

How many of you were nervous about the possibility of an interruption in Blackberry service this week? Luckily, a judge ruled that no action will be taken until a hearing is scheduled. The cause? A settlement between patent holder NTP Software and RIM has been deemed invalid.

Do you think Blackberry service will be interrupted any time soon? Discuss.

