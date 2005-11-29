War and Peace (Sponsored by Northrop Grumman)

Another sign of the crumbling wall between traditional media and advertising… MIT’s Branding Cultures blog reports on a Russian advertising firm that sells product placement in pulp fiction and sci-fi novels. The firm keeps a stable of 20 authors (listed on the site) and, according to Branding Cultures, offers potential clients “direct in-book advertising on dust cover, wrappers and special bookmarks, as well as inclusion of product samplers and full-page color inserts.” Ambitious companies can even contract to have entire plotlines and characters developed around their wares. ((Shudder)) Tolstoy would have been proud.