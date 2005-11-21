Non-Standard Success Stats

And in today’s Journal, an article about Jim Collins’s current activities (subscription required) reminds me of James Hong’s most recent venture — and highlights the importance of different ways of measuring success.

In a new monograph available from online retailers, Collina turns his attention to organizations such as orchestras and hospitals.

A breakthrough came when he spoke to leaders of the Cleveland Orchestra, They weren’t trying to increase earnings per share or return on equity; instead, they tracked standing ovations, invitations to perform in Europe, and the number of orchestras copying the Cleveland style.

What non-traditional metrics might you apply to your work?