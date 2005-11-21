Pitching Place

Every so often, an active business community or region will try to rebrand or reposition itself . And sometimes, outsiders will apply a brand to a community or group of communities. Case in point: Fast Company ‘s recent Fast Cities package.

Late last week, the New York Times ran a piece on Atlanta’s recent efforts to come up with a tagline. FC’s tagline used to be “How Smart People Work.” Does your company have a tagline or one-line organizational pitch? Does where you live and work?

Atlanta’s efforts to date swing from laughable to laudable, and what they settled on doesn’t quite sing to me. How do you think communities could best approach this exercise?