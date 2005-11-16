Leading Ideas: Block Your Escape Routes

It’s amazing what you can do when failure isn’t an option. You get creative and find a way to succeed. While no one likes their back against the wall, the truth is that it’s good for you every now and then. It blocks your escape routes and forces you to make uncomfortable decisions you might otherwise avoid.

“The American Constitution, one of the few modern political documents drawn up by men who were forced by the sternest circumstances to think out what they really had to face, instead of chopping logic in a university classroom.” — George Bernard Shaw (1856-1950) Irish playwright and essayist

Consider This:

One of the first questions I often ask my clients is, “What are your goals in the next 12 months” After some discussion we usually reach a list of 2-3. I then ask them, “If you don’t achieve these goals in the next 12 months, what reason will you likely give me as to why” The question usually catches them off guard – because I’m asking for their excuses upfront. It’s sounds funny, but it exposes something we all do at times. We outwardly commit to a goal while inwardly build a defense in case we don’t reach it. We leave escape routes as an option. And we undermine our chances of success in the process.

Try This:

To make sure you don’t fail in the pursuit of an important goal:

1. Make the goal clear.

2. Tell 1-2 people about it – preferably ones who can hold your feet to the fire.

3. Make a schedule to check in with them at least 1-2 times a month.

4. Tell them the likely excuses you’ll try to use when the going gets tough.

5. Tell them what you want them to say to you if you start using those excuses.

6. This process isn’t easy – but it works.

Question: How do you block your escape routes