Growing up and Giving Back

James Hong, founder of the dotcom boom darling HotOrNot.com, has launched another venture — and one with a purpose more promising than rating people’s attractiveness on a scale of 1 to 10. Ten over 100 encourages people to donate 10% of money made over $100,000 a year to charity. People participating in the project might want to consider the winners of Fast Company‘s Social Capitalist Awards — organizations doing good business, as well as good works. How much do you and your business give back? Do you think the 10 over 100 guideline is a worthwhile goal?
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens