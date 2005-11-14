Growing up and Giving Back

James Hong, founder of the dotcom boom darling HotOrNot.com, has launched another venture — and one with a purpose more promising than rating people’s attractiveness on a scale of 1 to 10. Ten over 100 encourages people to donate 10% of money made over $100,000 a year to charity. People participating in the project might want to consider the winners of Fast Company ‘s Social Capitalist Awards — organizations doing good business, as well as good works. How much do you and your business give back? Do you think the 10 over 100 guideline is a worthwhile goal?