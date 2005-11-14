The Death of Peter Drucker, and Organizational Development

Also in today’s Journal is a nice one-two punch of Peter Drucker , who passed away Friday. With Drucker’s death, the world of work loses one of its brightest lights, but his lessons — his ideas about leadership — remain.

One of Drucker’s most basic principles is that business is about people. (Subscription required.) Some highlights:

Management is about human beings.

Management is deeply embedded in culture.

Every enterprise is a learning and teaching institution.

Profitability is not the purpose of… business.

True marketing starts out … with the customer.

And on the op-ed page, the Journal shares even more of Drucker’s wisdom. (Subscription required.)

Mr. Drucker, we’ll miss you. Rest in peace.