Gym, Meet Keith. Keith, Gym

Fast Company networking resource center contributor Keith Ferrazzi is featured in today’s New York Times. He suggests that rather than doing business over the traditional working lunches, people pursue working workouts .

Opening with a lead that recalls an earlier column on golf, Keith says that you can learn a lot about someone’s work style based on their workout style. And another source in the story had this to say: “With the increased oxygen flow to the brain, it’s amazing how the brain works when you’re in a physically active environment.”

How physically active is your workplace?