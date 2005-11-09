advertisement
Marble-Mouth Managers

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Today’s New York Times features a piece on “when CEOs are entangled in their own web of words.” Its point: Watch what you say. One reason is that earnings calls are not the best time to come across as “meandering” or “unintelligible.” And another is that you might be held to what you say — and run your stock up or down accordingly. When was the last time you had a performance review — for your presentation and speaking style?

