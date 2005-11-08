advertisement
Cancellations and the Air Commuter

By Heath Row1 minute Read

The Wall Street Journal today features an article (restricted access) about FlightStats, a newly public online database of flight performance. You can use the tool to determine which legs are more prone to delays — and what causes those delays. You can also determine which carriers have the most consistent — and on-time — flight schedules.

